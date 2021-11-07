Police are investigating the Friday night crash in Hagåt that sent one man to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The Guam Police Department hasn’t shared any information. Highway Division investigators were on site until early Saturday morning taking photos and categorizing the placement of debris from the vehicles.

A 911 call was received at 8:52 p.m. Friday reporting a two-car crash with serious injuries on Route 2 by the Santa Ana Chapel, said Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf. GFD units arrived at 8:58 p.m.

She said medics extricated the man out of one of two vehicles that crashed into each other.

Medics transported him to Naval Hospital at 9:29 p.m., Chargualaf said.

She said the man, who is estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, had serious injuries.

No update to his current condition was available as of press time Saturday.

As officers investigated the scene, debris could be seen around two trucks in the middle of the road - a Toyota and a GMC. They looked to have been in a head-on collision.

Police initially shut down lanes going north and south, reopening the south-bound lanes around midnight.

John Santos said he heard the boom shortly before 9 p.m. Friday and ran to his daughter’s home in an effort to find out where the sound had come from. Looking down the street, they saw the two trucks smashed into each other.

He said they don’t typically see car crashes in that area, though he did note many drivers do speed.

The last crash was “two years ago, maybe,” he said.

Dontana Keraskes contributed to this report.