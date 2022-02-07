GPD investigates complaint filed against senior officer

Another investigation of a high-ranking Guam Police Department officer is underway.

Sources within the agency confirm a harassment complaint was filed against an officer at the Dededo Precinct Command in December 2021.

“I was made aware that a complaint was filed against a senior officer by another junior officer. That I can confirm. We don’t name names when the investigation is ongoing,” said police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

He said the case is being investigated by both his internal affairs officers and the Office of the Attorney General.

Details of the complaint have not been made public.

This is the latest in a series of complaints filed against senior ranking police officers in recent months.

“I don’t know what motivates people to act the way they do. We just have to take the facts of the case and their actions and do what we do and do the investigations,” Ignacio said. “These are very isolated incidents, and we want to make sure we address them immediately and take swift action when needed.”

Personnel matter

In November 2021, two separate complaints were filed against Lt. Jojo Garcia and Maj. Manny Chong, acting police commander.

“Both cases are being actively investigated by internal affairs and also the attorney general’s office as far as the criminal complaints,” he said.

Ignacio declined to provide more information, as he called it a "personnel matter."

The AG’s office confirmed the criminal investigations are ongoing.

The investigation of Garcia was launched after cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia allegedly was armed with what appeared to be a rifle. It’s believed Garcia was on his property at the time.

The investigation of Chong was a result of a terrorizing complaint filed against him, Post files state.