The Guam Police Department has launched both a criminal and administrative investigation regarding an officer involved in an early Saturday morning shooting.

Susan Ruwedgow Smith, 41, was driving the car, which she allegedly drove towards an officer in what looked to be an attempt to ram into him. She was arrested and faces felony charges, including aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer, both as third-degree felonies. She also was charged with eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, according to the complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

No one was hurt as a result of the shooting, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated in a press release.

The officer who discharged his weapon is on administrative leave and GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs are looking into the incident.

Around 1:54 a.m. Saturday, police officers saw a gray Toyota Sienna swerving off then back on the road in Tamuning. The driver also disobeyed a red traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 1 and 28, court documents stated. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and made several lane changes to avoid colliding with other motorists.

The van stopped near Father San Vitores Drive in Perezville and the officers stepped out of their vehicle, ordering the driver to exit the van.

However, the van accelerated and looked as though it was attempting to ram one of the officers, prompting a fellow officer to fire his weapon, documents state.

Police arrested Smith and also arrested a passenger in the van, 20-year-old Elijah G. Borja, relative to an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Smith and Borja were subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

Police have sent the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.