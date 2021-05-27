GPD investigates officer-involved shooting

The Guam Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a police officer that occurred on Dairy Road along the border of Mangilao and Chalan Pago.

Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman, confirmed the incident. It was caught on video. The videos are being shared widely via social media.

In one of the videos you can see a red Dodge Challenger with tinted windows and no license plate surrounded by police officers and vehicles. At least one officer has his gun drawn.

The car suddenly takes off and just as it does at least one officer shoots. No visible damage is made on the vehicle, which darts in an opening between the police cars and speeds away.

This is a developing story.