Guam Police Department officers were called to a report of an injured person at an apartment on Kina Court in Barrigada on Thursday morning.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirms officers were called by Superior Court marshals who were executing a warrant and police were asked to assist.

Tapao could not elaborate on the type of injury nor did he release the condition of the injured person.

Court Director of Policy, Planning and Communication Shawn Gumataoao said marshals went to the apartment to execute a warrant under the Guam Immediate Violation Enforcement Program (G.I.V.E.).

He said marshals heard a "loud bang" inside the apartment and police were contacted as per protocol.

Criminal Investigation Division agents were activated to investigate.

No other information has been provided at this time.