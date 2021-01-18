GPD investigates reported kidnapping of 9-year-old

The Guam Police Department is investigating the kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy Sunday morning in Mangilao.

The boy was taken by an unknown man in front of his mother's home on Matsumiya Street around 6 a.m. Sunday, said Police Chief Steve Ignacio.

The child was later found by a passerby who dropped the child off at the father's home. The boy was then taken to Central Precinct Command, where a kidnapping complaint was filed.

Preliminary reports indicate the child was safe with no injuries noted.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was activated to look into the case, and Ignacio confirmed interviews were being conducted on Sunday evening.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, in a statement Sunday evening, said: "Detectives from GPD's Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a reported kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy in Matsumiya Street, Mangilao, which occurred around 6 a.m. this morning."

No other information was released.