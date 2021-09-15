GPD investigates shooting at Dededo business

The Guam Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Dave's Barbershop in Dededo.

Police have blocked off much of the parking lot and the area to conduct the investigation. This morning they were interviewing the owner of the shop and others in the area.

One individual was transported to the hospital, confirmed Guam Fire Department spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released from police.

This story is developing.