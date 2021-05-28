GPD investigates shooting

The Guam Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon on Dairy Road in Mangilao.

A police officer fired a shot at a red Dodge Challenger that fled even after several police cars and officers were positioned on both sides of the road, with officers' guns drawn, a widely circulated video of the incident shows.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, an officer assigned to GPD's Highway Patrol Division noticed a Dodge Challenger that had been reported stolen on Dairy Road around 12:30 p.m.

Additional units arrived as officers instructed the Challenger's occupants to exit the vehicle.

"Preliminary reports further suggest that the operator of the vehicle refused to comply and began to rev the engine, as the Dodge Challenger accelerated toward an officer who fired a shot at the approaching Dodge Challenger, which fled toward Route 15 in Mangilao," Tapao stated.

The vehicle was later located at a home along Matsumiyu Street in Pagat, Mangilao. It was impounded, Tapao added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police did not state whether the vehicle's driver and passenger were located.

"This is ongoing as GPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Section were activated in reference to the criminal and administrative aspect of the case investigation," Tapao stated.