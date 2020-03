The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred late Tuesday night in Dededo.

Police have not released many details about the incident at this time.

The crash occurred on the outer eastbound lane of Marine Corps Drive near American Grocery.

Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirmed a call was reported to 911 of a car crash with serious injuries at 11:46 p.m.. She said medics were on the scene within minutes.