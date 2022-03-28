While specifics about an early Sunday morning crash involving multiple cars in Tumon are still being investigated, the Guam Police Department has released preliminary findings about the collision.

Three people were sent to local hospitals after a vehicle traveling toward Tumon down Route 14A, the hill next to John F. Kennedy High School, hit a raised median then struck other cars waiting to turn left onto Pale San Vitores Road - the main thoroughfare of Guam’s tourism district.

Patrol officers were called to the scene of the crash near Guma' Trankilidat around 2:27 a.m.

“The vehicle continued motion and collided with another vehicle that was at a stop on the outer westbound lane of Route 14 before coming to an uncontrolled stop,” GPD stated.

One individual was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, while two others were brought to Guam Memorial Hospital. All three were “assessed and treated by medical personnel” at the scene of the crash, the department said, but did not disclose the condition of any of the patients.

“Due to the seriousness of the crash, Highway Patrol investigators were activated,” GPD stated. “The investigation is ongoing and the case remains open at this time.”

No arrests had been announced by police as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.