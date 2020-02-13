GPD investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

The Guam Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly chased after a young girl who was on her way to C.L Taitano Elementary School in Sinajana Tuesday morning.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and skinny build and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao issued a news release on Wednesday afternoon stating that officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday.

“As the child approached the corner of Chalan Guma Yuus and Bien Venida Court, an unknown man standing by the corner of St. Jude Catholic Church asked the student if she wanted candy,” he stated. “The student noted a beer bottle on the ground by the man who appeared to be drunk. The man was observed crossing the street walking towards the student. Fearful for her safety, the student ran towards the main entrance of the school and informed school staff of the incident.”

Responding officers saturated the area to locate the suspect but had no luck, Tapao said.

After speaking with the student, GPD classified the incident as a harassment complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatch at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.