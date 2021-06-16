First responders are at a home in Merizo where there was a reported shooting incident.

Guam Police Department officers are on site conducting an investigation, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, public information officer.

At about 1 p.m. today, police had put up crime tape around a home on Doyle Street in Merizo. Guam Fire Department Advanced Life Support also were on the scene when The Guam Daily Post arrived and were speeding away.

A nearby resident who asked not to be named heard what sounded like a gunshot around 11 a.m. The resident said the family that lives at the home keeps to themselves and described the GHURA neighborhood as quiet.

This story is developing.