The Guam Police Department’s Internal Affairs Section has opened an administrative investigation on a staff officer facing allegations of official misconduct.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio has coordinated with the Guam Office of the Attorney General to conduct a criminal investigation into the matter, GPD stated Wednesday evening in a press release.

The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 11 during the late night hours in the Sagan Ypaopao neighborhood of Dededo, according to GPD.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Patrol officers responded to the neighborhood for a report of a suspicious vehicle and soon after their arrival, were met with the reporting person and witnesses. The officers saw the alleged suspicious vehicle.

The staff officer was not named.

"Because of the sensitivity of the information surrounding this investigation, and over the protection of due process rights of all parties involved, more specific details concerning the incident and the investigation cannot be released at this time," GPD stated.