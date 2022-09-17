GPD investigating Tanguisson shooting

Police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred Friday morning at Tanguisson Beach in Yona.

Around 7:35 a.m. Friday, a man with a gunshot injury sought assistance from a bystander at Tanguisson Beach, according to Guam Police Department acting spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The injured man was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care, Tapao said.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was then activated to assume an investigation, which remains ongoing, Tapao added.

By 11:30 a.m., there were no GPD personnel to be seen at Tanguisson Beach.

Gun violence

The island's annual uniform crime report for 2020, the latest document available, showed 385 arrests made by the Guam Police Department for gun-related aggravated assault between 2018 and 2020.

In 2022, at least three cases are ongoing for shootings, including one involving a police officer.

GPD Officer Justin A.L. Quenga will go to trial in April on charges connected to a deadly shooting at the Dededo Shell gas station earlier this year.

Quenga was indicted in July on charges of manslaughter as a first-degree felony and negligent homicide as a third-degree felony. With assistance from attorney Curtis Van de veld, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A hearing has been set for November to move the case forward.

Witnesses are testifying in a trial connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in October 2020 in Agana Heights. In that case, defendant Nicholas Moore, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession. He also is charged in two additional cases with the murder of Michael Castro and with having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting a man in August 2021 over a $700 gambling debt. The victim in the case was sent to the hospital, but survived his injuries.

But recent gun violence disclosed by law enforcement also has been deadly.

The July deaths of two men shot in Yigo was ruled a double homicide, GPD previously stated, with police alleging evidence has been gathered that the pair, identified as Dongyi Wang and Ba-Hung Dung Nguyen, got into an altercation, armed themselves and "shot each other."

A third individual, identified as Toshie Salvadore, 22, was charged with destroying evidence in connection with the double murder.

According to charging documents, GPD officers were told by a witness that Salvadore, who was previously a suspect in the investigation, was present the day of the shooting.

The witness further reported Salvadore said he saw the men shoot each other and tried to take one of the men to the hospital, but the man collapsed and told Salvadore to just go, according to court documents.

The witness then said Salvadore told him he took a firearm and a truck belonging to one of the men and fled before ditching the truck and the gun.

Salvadore was interviewed Aug. 25 and, at the time, said he was with one of the men the day of the shooting.

He later allegedly admitted he drove away with the truck and abandoned it, but could not remember if he took the gun and left it in the truck because it "happened too fast," according to the magistrate's complaint.