The Guam Police Department is looking for a man connected to domestic violence cases, according to spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Michael Carlo Basilio Badar, 36, is being sought by police for questioning in multiple ongoing criminal investigations. The most recent incident occurred Oct. 9, according to a wanted flyer issued by GPD.

Badar, also known as "Brezzy Mack," was last seen in late May with green hair at the Onward Beach Resort Guam in Tamuning. He is believed to be avoiding authorities and armed with a firearm, according to the flyer, and may flee if spotted.

Badar was last seen driving a gray Lexus CT200h hatchback and is known to frequent Chalan Lisayu and Ypaopao Estates in Dededo.

Police are asking the public not to approach Badar if spotted, but to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615/8616/8617.

Savella confirmed Badar is wanted in relation to domestic violence offenses.

According to Post files, Badar pleaded guilty to producing counterfeit money in 2013. He was subsequently sentenced in 2014 to 14 months in prison with credit for time served and five years of supervised release.

Badar's supervised release period began Oct. 28, 2015, but since then he has had multiple violations, with his most recent violation occurring in December 2019 for failing to report to probation and failure to submit monthly supervision reports.

Badar's other violations include using a controlled substance twice in 2017 and being arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, family violence, burglary, criminal mischief and home invasion in 2018, Post files state.