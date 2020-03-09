Guam Police Department officers arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an assault complaint from September 2019.

Matthew A. Corcoran allegedly strangled a woman after the two left a nightclub on Sept. 8, 2019.

According to court documents, the victim attempted to calm Corcoran, who was allegedly intoxicated. He had accused the woman of cheating on him.

Corcoran took off his shirt and allegedly pulled the woman into the hallway wall and grabbed her neck and strangled her against the wall.

The woman told police she couldn't breathe because he was squeezing her throat. A witness began yelling for Corcoran to stop and the victim slapped his left cheek, court documents state.

He allegedly removed his hand from the woman's throat and slapped her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman packed some of her belongings as Corcoran followed and continued to accuse her of cheating, the magistrates complaint stated.

Corcoran was arrested and charged with strangulation and family violence.