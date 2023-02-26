There are “just a handful” of major drug trafficking organizations on island, according to Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Friday afternoon at the Guam Congress Building, senators heard from leaders of GPD and discussed a variety of topics with the idea of giving lawmakers a better understanding of their situation.

Ignacio, who started the hearing by giving a presentation, explained that one of the issues, which is no secret to the island, is the prevalence of methamphetamine and the effects it has had on crime.

In particular, Ignacio spoke about major drug organizations.

“In my 30 years of law enforcement experience, I have been a part of where I've seen major drug organizations taken down. But just like what happens in the illicit drug-dealing world, when you take one organization down, another will pop up. It's almost a cycle if you will,” said Ignacio.

Sen. Chris Barnett asked the police chief how many organizations the police department believed were “dealing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine on island.” Barnett was holding the roundtable discussion as chairman of the legislative committee on public safety.

“I would say one or two … or just a handful. … Not a lot we would label as major drug organizations,” Ignacio responded.

Although Ignacio explained he was not able to give more details on the organizations, Barnett throughout the public hearing asked follow-up questions, such as if the organizations were “outsmarting” law enforcement and the government.

Maj. Andrew Quitugua, who is on Ignacio's command staff, was present at the hearing and explained the complexity of narcotics cases.

“I don't want to say as plainly as it seems they're outsmarting us, but their constitutional rights, they do know. So when we develop cases, narcotics cases are unlike any other type of criminal case,” Quitugua said, adding that drug investigations need intelligence in order for probable cause to be established.

“It's not like we can just establish (probable cause) in our head and break the door. It's very difficult today,” Quitugua said.

High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

One program that could help law enforcement battle the meth epidemic on island, Ignacio said, is the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. Should the federal government designate Guam as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the island stands to receive money that can be used for drug investigations.

Ignacio told lawmakers that Guam submitted three applications for the HIDTA designation, but all were denied.

With regard to the designation looking like a “plight for the island of Guam,” and giving the community a bad image, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Chief Vince Perez looked at Hawaii, which got the designation.

"(Hawaii) didn't really have an issue with visitors or tourists and if there's any chance for us to get any type of funding that will help us to address it directly through a cooperative initiative, we say, let's do it,” Perez said after Ignacio explained he was told to submit one application on behalf of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

'GPD-only pay raise'

Another issue plaguing GPD, Ignacio said, was the recruitment and retention of its officers.

One of the biggest problems in recruiting, Ignacio explained, is coming from 90% of applicants not being able to pass a required written test.

Although efforts such as youth outreach are currently ongoing and suggestions were made to have a feeder system in place at the schools to assist in taking the test, Ignacio said right now, the entry-level position of police officer I often sees the most resignations, primarily due to the low pay.

The recent pay raises for law enforcement and the newly proposed 22% pay increase for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan were subsequently mentioned, but when it came down to it, there still was a disparity in pay for GPD, which Ignacio said was one of the lowest paid law enforcement agencies.

Ignacio then advocated for a “GPD-only pay raise” considering the amount of work they do.

“I mean you look at the volume of calls, the number of cases, the number of arrests, the number of hours worked - I think Guam Police Department does more and puts in more and we've always advocated for a Guam Police Department-only pay raise,” said Ignacio, who declined to give a number that would be a sufficient salary increase.