GPD: 10 kids caught violating curfew

Ten minor children were taken into police custody over the past three days as the Guam Police Department has stepped up enforcement of the curfew law.

GPD is working with the Department of Youth Affairs to enforce the law in an effort to help mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

The children have been turned over to their parents, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“The Guam Police Department will continue to enforce the curfew law assuring the safety of our community. We ask parents and guardians to exercise a sense of social responsibility by adhering to the law,” Tapao stated in a news release.

Curfew hours

According to Guam law, parents or guardians can be fined $500 if their children break curfew hours.

"All parents or legal guardians are still responsible for all the actions of their minor kids," Tapao has stated.

A minor is defined as anyone under the age of 17.

Guam's curfew hours are:

• 10 p.m.-6 a.m. evenings every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday; and

• 12:01 a.m.-6 a.m. every Saturday or Sunday.

Tapao said the law states a minor commits an offense if he or she remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment on Guam during the curfew hours.