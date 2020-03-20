Ten minors were taken into police custody over the past two days, as the Guam Police Department has stepped up enforcement of the curfew law.

GPD is working with the Department of Youth Affairs to enforce the law in an effort to help mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 within our community.

The children have been relinquished to their parents, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“The Guam Police Department will continue to enforce the curfew law assuring the safety of our community. We ask parents and guardians to exercise a sense of social responsibility by adhering to the law,” Tapao stated in a news release.

Curfew hours

Sunday – Thursday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

Saturday and Sunday – 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.