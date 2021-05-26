GPD launches internal affairs investigation into Jerry Kitchen crash

The Guam Police Department Internal Affairs have opened an administrative investigation into the crash at Jerry Kitchen in Tamuning.

The investigation aims to determine if any officers on or off-duty, may have violated any departmental general orders, rules or regulations, according to a press release.

“Our sworn officers are held to a higher standard and we also hold all our employees accountable for their actions,” Chief Stephen Ignacio said.

The press release noted that the Office of the Attorney General of Guam has filed a case with the Superior Court of Guam “due to information that developed as result of the follow-up investigation” investigators with GPD and the AG’s office.

On Feb. 25, the GPD entertained an “auto-off-roadway crash”. A red Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building.

The case was initially closed and the operator cited for the crash, according to the press release.

On March 2, Ignacio instructed traffic investigator from GPD’S Highway Patrol Division to conduct a follow-up investigation on the crash. The follow-up investigation was later concluded and was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for their information and disposition.