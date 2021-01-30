The death of a child or a fellow police officer never gets any easier for Guam police Sgt. Maggie Naputi and Officer Joseph Justin Edquilane.

“To see such innocence lost and having to deal with that on a daily basis and being repeatedly exposed to that is just so difficult,” Edquilane said.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio recalls his early years on the force when the mindset for officers was to just deal with the traumatic encounters that come with the job.

“When I joined in the late '80s, the mentality was ‘Boy, just go out there. You saw a dead body. Just suck it up and move on. That’s what you do when you are a policeman,'” Ignacio said. “If we just learn to suck it up and we keep it bottled up, what happens is that we keep all those emotions bottled up and don’t become the best officers that the community deserves.”

Now, the men and women in blue on Guam have an added tool to help them cope with the stresses of protecting the island.

“Over the last year, the Guam Police Department has assembled a really awesome team. This is unique to our department because we haven’t seen this since the '90s. We’ve been working hard at creating a peer support program to provide the support necessary to help our officers cope with some of the things that this job inherently comes with,” said Naputi.

GPD received a $100,000 grant from the federal Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act.

The funds are being used to train 17 sworn officers who will be on hand to assist and care for others in GPD who may be having a hard time getting over what they might have experienced at a crime scene.

The officers are receiving both counseling and tactical training.

“Our goal is to keep our officers safe and well while they carry out their duties to help serve and protect the community,” Naputi said.

“Our officers face trauma on a daily basis and oftentimes they just don’t have the outlet and conduit to understand what they are going through and express their issues and problems. It’s very important for our officers to get the help that they need, so when they go back out on patrol on the streets, the public is getting a clearheaded officer that is able to do his or her job carefully,” Edquilane said. “No officer should have to suffer through what they are going through traumatically.”

The program was also developed following a rash of police suicides reported across the nation in recent years, he said.