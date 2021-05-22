GPD launches youth summer mentorship camp

Twelve Guam students will spend half of their summer break learning a variety of skills to prepare them for life after they graduate from high school.

On Friday, the Guam Police Department announced its new Project U Youth Summer Program.

“The program adapts to the needs of the youth, which uses a multidisciplinary and community approach in collaboration with our safe school partners,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “It’s going to be a fun, engaging youth summer camp that’s never been done before in the history of the Guam Police Department.”

The program, which was developed under GPD’s Juvenile Investigation Section, involves government and nonprofit partners including the Department of Youth Affairs, the Guam Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Guam Department of Education, GCA Trades Academy, Mañe'lu and WestCare’s Thrive Coalition.

“Our overall goal with Project U Youth Summer Program is to mentor the participants in becoming better decision-makers by developing them to become responsible citizens and teach them the core values and life skills,” Ignacio said. “This is our opportunity as we go through this pandemic and restrictions start to ease that we get to go back out and reengage with our community. It’s been over a year since we’ve engaged them.”

Participants who were selected are between the ages of 14 and 17.

GPD’s Maggie Naputi said each day has been designated as a theme, where the participants will get to see how police in different divisions operate, including CSI training and going for a ride on the GPD patrol boat.

“We will be taking them through a journey and understanding of what it takes to be a police officer,” said Naputi.

The themes include Mentor Monday, Trades Tueday, Wellness Wednesday, Thrive Thursday and Fun Friday.

“They’ll be learning trade skills with the GCA Trades Academy. They will be learning carpentry, (ventilation and air-conditioning basics), rig loading, the mathematics that goes along with it, and some of those fun things,” Naputi said. “Guam Behavioral Health’s project link will also be providing training and awareness on topics such as suicide prevention, coping skills and building healthy relationships.”

Naputi said the youth will also get the chance to participate in physical fitness and sports activities.

The program will be held from June 1 to June 29. It was partially funded through an $8,000 Substance Abuse and Prevention Treatment block grant. The Department of Public Works will provide the buses to transport the students to their activities throughout the month.

Participants will begin their orientation May 31.

Ignacio said the department could possibly expand the program by offering it during the holiday break in December.