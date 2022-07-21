Police detectives have confirmed that they noticed no signs of foul play at the scene in Yigo where the body of a man was found Monday.

“The body of the decomposed is a middle-aged man,” said Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella in a media release issued Wednesday.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be performed on the unidentified man to determine how he died.

Authorities are also waiting for the man’s family members to confirm his identity.

On Monday, officers responded to a residence along Tun Luis Anaco in Yigo after witnesses reported a foul odor in the area.

Police said the body was decomposed and located behind a residence in that neighborhood.

Savella was unable to confirm if the man might have lived in the residence he was found near, or if he was known by the owners of the home.

After GPD confirmed that their detectives ruled out foul play at the crime scene, The Guam Daily Post asked if it’s safe to say that no suspects are wanted in connection with the death investigation, Savella said, “As soon as that information is provided to me from our investigators, I will provide another update.”