GPD looking for armed game room robber

A man, armed with a handgun, who reportedly robbed a Dededo game room last week is being sought by police.

On Thursday, Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, issued a press release regarding a robbery that occurred March 21 at Winster II game room along Route 16 in Dededo.

The suspect reportedly fled with a large amount of cash after pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money. The employee was also shoved by the robber, but did not sustain serious injuries. However, the victim was assessed by Guam Fire Department medical personnel, Savella stated.

The suspect was described as being between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 to 165 pounds, and wearing a black face mask, hooded sweater and beige pants.

Savella added that the suspect “fled on foot towards the rear side of the game room, which leads to a residential area.”

“Officers saturated the area and ended with negative findings. The investigation continues and remains open,” according to Savella.

While the investigation continues, GPD encourages the community, if they may have seen or have any information regarding the robbery at Winster II game room, to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615/16/17.