GPD looking for robbery suspect

Officers of the Guam Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a handgun and robbed a Harmon game room, according to a release sent by acting GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Around midnight Thursday, an unknown man entered 88 Game Room in the Harmon Industrial Park and brandished a black handgun, Tapao said.

The man, described only as possibly being Chuukese, fled immediately on foot with an unknown amount of cash, Tapao added.

GPD is asking anyone who has information on the robbery to call GPD dispatchers at 671-472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers website at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 may be paid if the info leads to an arrest or indictment.