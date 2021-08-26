A man has been arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries reported at a gas station in Upper Tumon.

Tomas Toves Quichocho Jr., 40, was arrested on suspicion of burglary to a vehicle and theft of property.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers received a report on Wednesday night that the suspect opened a car door and stole a bag from the vehicle while the victim was putting air in one of the tires.

Police reviewed a surveillance video and located the suspect in the area – along with the stolen bag, Tapao said.

Investigators then learned Quichocho was allegedly responsible for at least six vehicle burglaries reported at the gas station.

Prior to his arrest, a notice circulated on social media warning people who go to that gas station to lock their windows and doors especially if they get preoccupied with inflating a tire.

According to Post files, Quichocho was arrested in 2014 in a robbery case.