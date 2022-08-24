GPD: Man carrying rifle robs Yigo Shell

A man armed with a rifle is suspected of robbing the Shell gas station in Yigo, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

At 11:20 p.m. Monday, GPD received reports of a man entering the gas station, pointing a black and brown rifle at the cashier and demanding money. After the cashier complied, the man ran out of the store, got into a car and fled the area in an unknown direction, Savella said.

The car was described as a black SUV, possibly a Honda CRV or HRV, with no front or rear license plate and with heavily tinted windows, Savella added.

The man was described as wearing a black and red hoodie with a black hat, a red mask, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes.

As the investigation remains open, GPD asks for the public's assistance and for anyone with information to call 671-475-8615~17.

Shell

IP&E Holdings, LLC, Shell's parent company, on Tuesday afternoon said in a press release that no Shell employees were injured during the incident.

“Although yesterday’s event was unfortunate, we are grateful that none of our employees and customers were injured during this time,” Brian Bamba, managing director, IP&E Holdings LLC, said in the release.

The release further recognized Shell team members for "their good judgement and swift action during this incident."

The gas station was closed from the time of the incident until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning and has been reopened for normal operations.

Shell gas stations will keep less than $150 in cash in their store registers at all times to discourage future robbery attempts, IP&E said in the release.