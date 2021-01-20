40-year-old Donovan Allan Chargualaf Ornellas was placed under arrest in connection to the killing of 61-year-old Andrew Ray Castro.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, possession and use of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Castro’s wife found his lifeless body inside the Vales Apartments in Santa Rita on Tuesday afternoon.

Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed Castro’s head was found in a separate location in Dededo. "We learned that from the interviews we conducted," said Ignacio.

Detectives spoke to neighbors in Santa Rita, which helped them to locate the suspect, he said.

Ignacio said Castro and Ornellas knew each other, and may have had familial ties, adding that investigators believe drugs may be involved.

"We have information this may have been a result or there were drugs involved in this investigation," said the chief. "I have no information to say that this was gang related in any way, shape or form."

Authorities said it’s still preliminary for them to confirm if they have recovered the murder weapon.

Investigators also await an autopsy before the case is reclassified to a homicide.

Prison records show Ornellas was arrested in 2011 on charges of terrorizing and reckless driving.

"Despite how gruesome this death occurred, the Guam Police Department, its officers worked diligently and feverishly through the night so that we could catch this suspect," said Ignacio.