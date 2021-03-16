One man is dead following a serious motorcycle crash overnight.

It happened around 12:45 am on Santos Hill by Casa De Isa in Tumon, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to the motorcycle crash and medics performed CPR on the unnamed victim, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

He was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City with advance life support on board, but apparently did not survive.

Police confirmed at 5:28 am that GPD officers are investigating how the fatal motorcycle crash occurred.