GPD: Man found dead in Dededo parking lot

A man is dead after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Dededo Center early Monday morning.

Officers with the Dededo Precinct Command were called to a report of a man who appeared to be unconscious around 1:30 a.m., according to Guam Police Department Spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

Investigators noted the unidentified man had multiple ‘puncture wounds on his body.’

No word if he had been stabbed or shot.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Savella said witnesses told officers that the man was involved in an argument at that location.

He was taken to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced deceased.

Crime scene detectives are investigating and are trying to locate the man’s family members.

Police have yet to confirm if they have any potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.