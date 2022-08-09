Blood stains could be seen on the concrete parking lot of the Dededo Center along Wusstig Road hours after police found a man unconscious on the ground.

The unnamed man had suffered from multiple puncture wounds to his body, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Officers with the Dededo Precinct Command were called after receiving a report of a man who appeared to be unconscious around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Peter Pereda is the building’s maintenance worker who lives on the second floor with his family.

“All I hear is the fire trucks. When me and my wife came out, all we saw was a guy on the ground and medics were trying to perform CPR,” said Pereda.

A detective with GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division was going door to door interviewing potential witnesses.

Savella was unable to confirm whether the victim had been shot or stabbed.

Pereda told The Guam Daily Post he did not hear any gunfire.

“Every now and then I have to get up because of someone trying to break into my car,” he said, as he recalled seeing the police activity just steps away from his front door.

A security guard told him a group of men had been fighting.

Savella said a witness told authorities the victim was involved in a fight.

Marian Mitrow works at the game room at the Dededo Center, which is open 24 hours a day. She said she showed up for her shift and heard about the incident from a co-worker.

“She told me there was a fight last night,” said Mitrow. “They saw the guy just laying down out there.”

She said violence in the area has been a growing problem.

Investigators are looking into what caused the deadly fight and Savella said police are trying to reach out to the victim's family.

He was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

“I am there just to protect my family,” Pereda said.