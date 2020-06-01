Police officers with the Tumon Precinct Command responded to a report of a lifeless man who was found on the road of Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning on Sunday night around 7:20 p.m..

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers discovered the man near Wise Owl Veterinarian Clinic. The individual was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Detectives from GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division to include GPD’s Forensic Science Investigators were activated to assume the investigation, said Tapao.