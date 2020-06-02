A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges to include: attempted murder, aggravated assault, family violence, and child abuse after Southern Precinct Command officers investigated a disturbance on Monday in Talofofo.

Cell phone video circulated on social media on Monday showed a man repeatedly ramming his truck into a smaller sedan.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police responded to a home near the Talofofo Mayor’s Office around 12:19 p.m. Monday.

Joseph Gines Perez and a woman were allegedly arguing at the home. The woman attempted to leave with her 15-year-old daughter in her vehicle when Perez allegedly followed after them with his vehicle.

As the victim attempted to leave, Perez began ramming the victim’s car with his truck, striking the front portion multiple times, damaging the victim’s car, said Tapao.

Police later located Perez at a home in Santa Rita. Multiple guns and drugs were found within Perez’s truck.

During an interview with police, Perez allegedly indicated that the guns were stolen during a home burglary in December.

Perez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, family violence, child abuse, reckless conduct, burglary, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.