A 61-year-old man was arrested by police after he allegedly shot a pellet gun at passing cars in Yigo.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a reported shooting incident around 10:45 a.m. Monday on East Gayinero Street.

Officers were able to locate the suspect who was identified by witnesses as Boland Ngirachelsau.

As a result of the incident, an individual was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care for injuries sustained in the shooting, said Tapao

Ngirachelsau was later transported to the Dededo Precinct Command, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal mischief.