Juan Jerome Chiguna Meno, 27, was arrested by police on Feb. 29 after he allegedly was seen on surveillance footage stealing a motorcycle.

The victim reported to police on Feb. 24 that he had parked his motorcycle outside Paradise Fitness Center in Dededo. He later realized that he left the key in the ignition and then discovered his motorcycle missing.

Officers reviewed nearby surveillance footage and noticed a man exit a Honda Civic and ride away with the motorcycle.

Running on empty

Police interviewed Rene Juanita Daughtery, 28, who told police Meno had asked her to take him to Paradise Fitness Center and watched him take the motorcycle. She claimed she thought Meno was borrowing the bike from a friend, but said he did not come home with the motorcycle because it ran out of gas.

Meno allegedly told police he took the bike because he thought it belonged to his friend. He told officers he parked the bike by the jungle area near Fern Terrace when it ran out of gas.

Meno and Daughtery were each charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony.