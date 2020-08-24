GPD: Man used screwdriver in robbery

A 28-year-old man was arrested after being accused of robbing a store in Upper Tumon on Saturday.

Vincent Ryan Johnny was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and terrorizing.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Johnny was armed with a screwdriver when he went into Home Plus Mart and demanded money from store employees.

He allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police found Johnny's vehicle parked at Andy's Rent-A-Car in Carlos Heights in Harmon, where officers learned he had been dropped off at the Harmon Court Apartments.

Johnny was taken into custody and is being held by the Department of Corrections.