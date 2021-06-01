A man who was wanted in connection with a robbery and theft of a motor vehicle reported in Agat last December was placed under arrest after Guam police officers found drugs on him during a traffic stop on Memorial Day.

Curtis Victor Diaz, 32, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, assault, illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance, no driver’s license, expired registration, and no seatbelts.

According to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers pulled the suspect over along Route 4 in Sinajana on Monday.

During a search, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Tapao said.

Authorities also conducted a background check and discovered that Diaz was wanted in connection with a robbery reported on Dec. 3, 2020 in Agat.

Diaz is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Record

According to prison records, Diaz was arrested in 2015 on two separate cases that include charges of aggravated assault and assault as well as disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and family violence.

He was also arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and family violence, and in 2007 on charges of two counts of criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.