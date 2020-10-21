GPD: Man wanted in retail theft investigation

A 40-year-old man is wanted for questioning by Guam police in connection to several retail theft complaints.

The suspect was identified as Eric Lee Quenga Flores, also known as Kimo, and was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a tinted Toyota Yaris or Nissan Sentra, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

He was last spotted in the area near the Old Spanish Bridge Store in Agat.

“Mr. Flores is believed to be armed and should not be approached,” said Tapao.

Details of the alleged retail thefts have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

Criminal record

Flores was arrested in April 2019 on charges of credit card fraud, attempted retail theft and retail theft, Post files state.

He was also one of four people charged in 2018 accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of Spam, corned beef and rice from the two stores.

Additionally, he has arrested in a separate burglary, theft, and forgery case in 2015.