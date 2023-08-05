Police are looking for a man connected to a game room robbery reported in March.

Ivan Gabriel, 38, is wanted by the Guam Police Department for questioning relative to a complaint of theft of property made at the Lucky Land Game Room in Harmon in March, according to a wanted person flyer issued by the GPD Criminal Investigation Division.

Gabriel was last seen in the Harmon area, wearing a white shirt, black pants and hat, and black and white shoes. He is transient and known to frequent various locations.

According to the flyer, Gabriel is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

GPD believes Gabriel is avoiding authorities and will flee once spotted. Police ask the community to contact 911 or any CID detectives via GPD Dispatch at 671-475-8615~7 if Gabriel is spotted.