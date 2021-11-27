A man who was wanted by police in connection with several cases has been arrested.

Jathan John Pangelinan Tedtaotao was arrested on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of assault, two counts of guilt established by complicity, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy, three counts of robbery, kidnapping, theft by receiving, two counts of theft of property, carjacking, burglary to a vehicle, three counts of family violence and illegal possession of a controlled Schedule II controlled substance and on two warrants of arrest.

Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Section detectives have been working to locate Tedtaotao, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Police said he has been on the run for months.

When arrested Friday, he was in possession of a stolen car and drugs, police stated.