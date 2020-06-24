GPD misses deadline for hiring grant

A federal grant that helped the Guam Police Department hire police officers to help fill its manpower shortage won't be received again this year.

The application for the grant wasn't submitted "due to a shortage of personnel," GPD officials stated.

In 2017, GPD successfully applied for the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program and received a $1.6 million grant that allowed GPD to hire 15 police officers, according to the Guam Department of Justice website.

That three-year award expired this year. The DOJ announced another opportunity for a 2020 cycle with a March 11 deadline, the website noted.

The website includes a list of awardees for 2020 ranging from the town of Elk Garden in West Virginia, which was awarded $50,380 for one police officer, to $9.7 million for the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 officers.

Guam State Clearinghouse confirmed GPD didn't submit a grant for 2020 and referred questions on why the application wasn't sent to GPD. Stephanie Flores, GSC administrator, said her office did send reminders to GPD to submit the application. GSC assists agencies with federal grants, while also looking out for grants that support the priorities of the administration. It is the responsibility of the agency to submit their grants.

GPD's initial response was specific to the 2017 COPS Hiring Grant: "(On) May 2019 we recruited and filled all 15 positions; however, three (police officer trainees) resigned between May 2019 and February 2020 in which we are in the process of filling. GPD will be submitting a no-cost extension request online by July 2020."

With respect to the 2020 grant, Sgt. Paul Tapao sent an updated response a few days later: "For COPS '20, due to shortage of personnel, GPD was not able to obtain all required signatures to meet the deadline. However, should the COPS grant be available for 2021, GPD will submit interest in pursuing the grant available."

GPD has 299 officers. Police Chief Stephen Ignacio has noted the public safety agency should have at least 400 officers, though a full complement would be closer to 520 for Guam's population.

According to the DOJ website, grant recipients may request a no-cost extension to receive additional time to implement the grant program. "These extensions do not provide additional funding," the site states. "Only those grantees that can provide a reasonable justification for delays will be granted no-cost extensions."

The COPS Hiring Program is designed to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct support to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies nationwide. The program's funding supports the hiring of career law enforcement officers to increase an agency's community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. In total, the Department of Justice awarded $393.96 million to fund 2,732 officer positions across 596 jurisdictions throughout the nation this year.