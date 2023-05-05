GPD names winners of 2023 Service Awards

The Guam Police Department recognized several of its personnel for their hard work in protecting the island.

On April 28, the department announced the six recipients of the 2023 Service Awards for their "exceptional level of commitment and excellence in their respective fields," spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release.

Following the announcement of the awards, local media partners were given the chance to speak with the recipients about their accomplishments.

Eric Barcinas, officer of the year and a detective with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, felt he was being recognized for his hard work.

"It just shows the hard work that I put into the job, but also working with the other patrol officers, with the Forensic Science Division, that also assisted me to accomplish this award," said Barcinas, who has been with the Crimes Against Persons Unit for about five years. His work, he said, involves investigating deaths, assaults and robberies.

Barcinas also explained what the award means for his family, especially on the days he comes home late from work.

"My wife now knows the hard work that I put into it," Barcinas said. "She sees that, and it's good she sees the department is acknowledging me."

Louie Perez was named the civilian police reservist of the year, after being a reserve officer for nine years, while also being a law enforcement dispatcher for 16 years.

"Receiving this award shows recognition to us as reservists," Perez said. "Unlike the full-time police officers, we do not get paid a paycheck, we get a stipend. So it means a lot for me, as a reservist putting my life out there on the line for a stipend."

Other awards

In addition to Barcinas and Perez, Officer Jimmy Rosete received the supervisor of the year award, Sgt. John Gamboa won manager of the year and property control officer Jenny Wolford won civilian of the year. The Forensic Science Division was awarded the unit citation.

Police Maj. Manny Chong, who was present at Tiyan headquarters alongside the recipients, shared how receiving their awards could benefit their careers.

"For promotion purposes, if we have 30 officers competing for 20 positions, the fact that they've won this award and they put it on their resume, and they're going up against people that have never received the award, that's something that's going to help them when (seeking a) promotion," Chong said.