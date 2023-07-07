The Guam Police Department is in the process of hiring 59 new trainees.

On Wednesday afternoon, leadership from the Guam Police Department appeared before the 37th Guam Legislature at the Guam Congress Building for a fiscal 2024 budget hearing.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said the department is requesting around $50 million and highlighted some funds would be for the purchase of body cameras, a new land mobile radio system and a precinct in Talo'fo'fo' to add to the police presence in the southern part of the island.

Ignacio also spoke about the status of police officer hiring. He said two separate cycles are in the process of being hired.

The 13th cycle, Ignacio said, has 16 police officer trainees doing on-the-job training at police precincts. The 14th cycle is in the process of narrowing down candidates, with the next step being psychological evaluations.

Ignacio said the 14th cycle started with 78, which was whittled down to 43 after polygraph tests and background checks.

More investigators

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she was primarily interested in how the 2024 budget would address hiring, and also how it will assist in combating the methamphetamine problem.

Ignacio said the ongoing hiring cycles are being funded through the 2023 budget; 2024 will fund an entirely new cycle.

"The biggest change that we can make to tackle the methamphetamine problem is getting more investigators to the special investigation section and tying what they're doing into the criminal investigation section," said Ignacio.

He said it's safe to say meth is tied to other crimes.

"So if you tackle one you, you solve the other," Ignacio said.

Terlaje asked if the budget will assist in that plan.

"Yes, because ... we're going to hire 43 more people, we can move some people around now to the investigation section," Ignacio responded.

'Little fish'

Ignacio said police are taking an approach that involves being aggressive with "street-level interdiction," which will lead to getting to the "big fish."

When asked by Sen. Chris Barnett how the approach may not appear to the public to be working, Ignacio said those who are arrested are leading to defendants being charged in the federal court system.

"When you (see) a press release about this person pleading guilty to this ... federal offense, a lot of that all stems from the little guy we picked up on the street that led us to the next level," Ignacio said.

He said postal inspectors have given GPD credit for help in prosecuting federal defendants.

"I've talked to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service ... They've told me that, 'Chief, these cases actually came from the work of your officers and our task force working together,' so it starts from the little fish to an even bigger fish," Ignacio said. "Sometimes you don't see that connection or that correlation."

More recruits

When the current cycles are hired, the number of officers will be at 350. While a "little short" of Ignacio's ideal number of 475, he said he's working on different ways to recruit more people, such as outreach events at the high schools and creating a pathway to becoming a police officer with Guam Community College.

Ignacio said the struggle with recruiting is a nationwide problem, with some jurisdictions giving signing bonuses and retention incentives to ensure officers stay for years after being trained.

One of the main hurdles for applicants has been the written test, Ignacio said, adding that he thinks many recruits aren't mentally prepared, which results in a failing grade. He said there are resources readily available.

"There's a lot of books and guides. I was just at Bestseller the other day, and they have a guidebook for the police officer exam. ... (A) perfect guidebook - perfect to practice taking tests," Ignacio said.