GPD: 'No indications of foul play' after body found in Upper Tumon

The Guam Police Department responded to reports of a decomposed body in Tumon.

GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella said Monday afternoon, “Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section were activated to respond to a reported expired body call” at an Upper Tumon apartment complex.

The discovery of the body is currently being investigated while Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine conducts a body view, Savella added, before saying, “There's no indications of foul play.”

The death investigation has also been forwarded to the CME's office.