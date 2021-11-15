An off-duty police officer trainee was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly assaulting two Guam Fire Department medics after he crashed his pickup truck on Sunday.

Jose Valenzuela Aguon, 24, was arrested on two counts of assault on a peace officer.

According to a press release from the Guam Police Department, Aguon was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma on Marine Corps Drive near Polaris Point in Piti on Sunday around 11:45 a.m.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Aguon was speeding and attempted to switch lanes from the outer to inner lane and struck another vehicle in the outer lane.

The Tacoma truck flipped several times before coming to a rest while the other vehicle spun around and collided with a concrete utility pole.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Aguon was conscious but couldn't speak when medics arrived at the scene. The medics attempted to stabilize his spine and placed him on a board, however when they were putting him in the ambulance, Aguon allegedly kicked one of the medics in the groin and slapped the other medic in the face multiple times.

Court documents indicate the medics were able to restrain him. However, on the way to Guam Memorial Hospital, Aguon allegedly kicked a medic in the groin again and struck the other in the face.

The report indicates Aguon was interviewed and told officers that he was unconscious and when he regained consciousness, he thought he was being attacked. When he recognized he was being assisted by medics he became compliant before blacking out again, court documents state.

The report also stated that it was believed that Aguon was under the influence of alcohol.

The crash investigation is under review by GPD's Highway Patrol Division and an Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.