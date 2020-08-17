GPD offers guidance on filing complaints at precincts

In response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the Guam Police Department has initiated protocols for the safe filing of complaints.

To file a complaint with any of the four precincts, members of the public may call the respective precinct and wait in their cars for further instructions from officers. The following are the telephone numbers for all the precincts:

• Dededo Precinct Command: 632-9808/632-9811.

• Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command: 649-6330.

• Central Precinct Command: 475-8541.

• Southern Precinct Command: 472-8915.

Residents may also call police dispatch at 472-8911/475-8615~7.

The Guam Police Department Records and ID Section, Recreational Boating and Safety, and the Armory are currently closed.