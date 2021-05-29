GPD officer placed on leave

Detectives with the Guam Police Department are asking the community for any assistance that could help them to solve the officer-involved shooting reported on Dairy Road in Mangilao on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver of a stolen Dodge Challenger was stopped by GPD Highway Patrol officers around 12:30 p.m.

But, as more officers arrived on the scene, the suspect revved the vehicle's engine and drove toward an officer, who then opened fire, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The suspect fled toward Route 15 and police later found the stolen car abandoned at a home along Matsumiya Street in Pagat, Mangilao.

“I understand the vehicle was ditched there,” said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta.

The stolen car was impounded by police.

The mayor said he received a call about the incident after images of the traffic stop and shooting circulated on social media, and eventually were forwarded to his village Neighborhood Watch group chat.

The images showed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver's side of the windshield.

No injuries were reported.

“I am concerned and grateful nobody was hurt in the surrounding areas. I only know there was a shot fired and police were surrounding the area,” Ungacta said. “It’s a residential area.”

It’s unclear if the suspect remains at large.

Police have not released any details about the suspect.

“We aren’t certain as to where the individual is. Anybody that might have information useful to the community, please reach out,” Ungacta said.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

An internal affairs investigation is also underway. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, Tapao said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911.