Guam Police Department officers are being trained this week on how to administer COVID-19 tests on individuals they arrest who need to be confined.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is conducting the training.

Police Chief Steve Ignacio said a total of 30 officers who are assigned to the department’s operations and investigations bureau will be trained by Thursday.

On Tuesday, the department had the capability to administer the tests when needed at the Central Precinct Command.

Ignacio said the training will allow the department to test arrestees and GPD employees as part of contact tracing, should a GPD officer or civilian employee test positive.

“Every arrestee will be afforded an opportunity to take the test. It is voluntary and they can refuse,” said Ignacio.

The training by DPHSS included fit tests for N-95 masks, administering the Abbott ID tests and proper use and disposal of personal protective equipment.

“The department received 22 Abbott ID Now and 38 BINAX Now test kits,” stated the chief.