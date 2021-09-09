Two people were arrested after they led police on a brief chase Tuesday.

Police responded to a reported theft of service complaint in the Piti area, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Details about the reported theft were not released.

Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and gave chase before the suspects ran off the road along Route 2A near Naval Base Guam.

Investigators learned the vehicle was reported stolen. Officers also found drugs inside the car, Tapao said.

Eric Jay Meno, 45, was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, theft of service, conspiracy, illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, fraudulent use of a license plate, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, imprudent driving, failure to comply, no driver’s license and three counts of warrants of arrest.

Thomasheena Rios, 36, was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, theft of service, illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy.

Both are being held in the Department of Corrections.