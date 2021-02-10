Two men were arrested after they were caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to the Guam Police Department.

Michaelangelo Aguon Belen, 27, and Joey Junior Sanchez, 47, were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers stopped a Nissan Versa at the 76 gas station along route 10A around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle's license plate lamp was defective, according to court documents.

According to court documents, officers searched the car and found clear plastic bags with what was suspected to be meth, and two glass pipes with meth residue.

Belen is being held by the Department of Corrections, while Sanchez was booked and released from custody.